KUWAIT CITY: In February, the stock market exhibited a mixed trend compared to January, with positive movements observed in all price indicators. The primary market index, main market index, and general market index all saw increases, signaling overall growth.

Additionally, the main market 50 index experienced a modest rise, reports Al-Jarida daily. However, despite the positive price indicators, there was a decrease in the absolute liquidity of the stock market in February compared to January. Total liquidity declined by approximately 20.9%, with the average daily trading value also dropping by around 3.4%.

Analysis of liquidity trends since the beginning of the year revealed that a significant portion of liquidity was concentrated among relatively small and liquid companies. These companies, numbering 12 in total, accounted for a substantial portion of the stock market’s liquidity, despite representing a small percentage of the total market value of listed companies. Distribution of liquidity between the first and main markets favored the first market in February, with approximately 74.9% of the stock market’s liquidity allocated to it.

This distribution highlights a concentration of liquidity among certain companies within the first market. However, there was a positive development in liquidity distribution compared to the previous year, with the main market’s share increasing in February 2024. This shift indicates a more balanced distribution of liquidity between the Premier and Main markets compared to the previous year. Overall, while price indicators showed positive movements, the stock market experienced a decrease in liquidity in February, with notable concentration among certain companies and markets.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).