Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Thursday as investors turned their focus to third-quarter earnings amid concerns over regional tensions and weakening oil prices.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 3% rise in ACWA Power Co 2082.SE and a 0.9% increase in Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries 4016.SE.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE added 0.2% in a choppy trade.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - traded flat as investors eye developments in the Middle East and more details on China's stimulus plans, and await the release of official U.S. oil inventory data.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.4%, with top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU declining 2.2% after reporting a flat third-quarter net profit, as an increase in net interest income was offset by higher impairment charges and investments to drive future growth.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI was up 0.1%, with conglomerate International Holding IHC.AD putting on 0.4%.

Fears of wider conflict in the Middle East have increased as Israel plans its response to the Oct. 1 missile attack carried out by Iran after Israeli airstrikes on Iran-allied militants.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI dropped 0.3%, hit by a 0.4% fall in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and a 2.2% slide in telecoms firm Ooredoo ORDS.QA.

