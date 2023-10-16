PHOTO
DUBAI: Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Nervous markets eye Gaza as oil hovers above $90
* PRECIOUS-Gold skids, but holds above $1,900 as Israel-Hamas war rages
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses drop as Mideast conflict rages
* Global markets watch for fallout as Middle East tensions rise
* EXCLUSIVE-Ratcliffe would pay more than $1.5 bln for 25% Manchester United stake-source
* Qatar's Sheikh Jassim refuses to raise $6 billion Manchester United bid-sources
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudia Shifts Operations From Al Wajh Airport To Red Sea International Airport
* Almunajem Foods Qtrly Profit Rises
QATAR
* National Leasing Holding Nine-Month Profit Falls
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE and South Korea complete talks for bilateral trade deal
* Dubai hospitality group FIVE Holdings completes $322 mln Pacha Group deal
* ADC Acquisition Shareholders Approve 62.3 Mln New Class A Shares Issue In Co To ADQ Holding
EGYPT
* Egypt to import 250,000 metric tons of rice - supply ministry
OMAN
* Abraj Energy Services Q3 Profit Rises
* Oman's Salalah Mills Posts Nine-Month Loss
* Sohar International Bank Receives SAMA's No Objection For Branch's Operations In Riyadh
* Ooredoo Oman Q3 Profit Falls
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)