DUBAI: Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Nervous markets eye Gaza as oil hovers above $90

* PRECIOUS-Gold skids, but holds above $1,900 as Israel-Hamas war rages

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses drop as Mideast conflict rages

* Global markets watch for fallout as Middle East tensions rise

* EXCLUSIVE-Ratcliffe would pay more than $1.5 bln for 25% Manchester United stake-source

* Qatar's Sheikh Jassim refuses to raise $6 billion Manchester United bid-sources

 

 

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudia Shifts Operations From Al Wajh Airport To Red Sea International Airport

* Almunajem Foods Qtrly Profit Rises

 

QATAR

* National Leasing Holding Nine-Month Profit Falls

 

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE and South Korea complete talks for bilateral trade deal

* Dubai hospitality group FIVE Holdings completes $322 mln Pacha Group deal

* ADC Acquisition Shareholders Approve 62.3 Mln New Class A Shares Issue In Co To ADQ Holding

 

EGYPT

* Egypt to import 250,000 metric tons of rice - supply ministry

 

OMAN

* Abraj Energy Services Q3 Profit Rises

* Oman's Salalah Mills Posts Nine-Month Loss

* Sohar International Bank Receives SAMA's No Objection For Branch's Operations In Riyadh

* Ooredoo Oman Q3 Profit Falls

