LONDON: London Stock Exchange Group reported first-half total income of 4.179 billion pounds ($5.31 billion) on Thursday, up 11.9% from a year earlier, saying revenue growth for the year is expected to be near the top end of guidance.

"Data & Analytics is growing faster than it has for many years, with the ongoing improvements to our offering and strengthened customer relationships increasingly reflected in financial performance," Chief Executive David Schwimmer said in an earnings statement.

"We are progressing well with the implementation phase of our transformational strategic partnership with Microsoft, with customers beginning to see the benefits from next year."

