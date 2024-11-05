KUWAIT-- Jazeera Airways Company reported on Monday a net profit of KD 14.4 million (about USD 47 million) in the first nine months of 2024, with an increase of 8.2 percent with a share value of 65.28 fils per share.

This came in press release, as Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marwan Boodai said that the group's operating revenue saw a significant increase of 2.9 percent reaching KD 163.5 million (about USD 533.7 million) in the first nine months of 2024.

He noted that the company recorded profits worth KD 11.6 million (about USD 37.8 million) in Q3 2024, with an increase of 66.1 percent with a share value of 52.86 fils per share.

The number of passengers reached 3.7 million in the first nine months of 2024, with a growth of 3.9 percent, compared with the same period of last year, he added.

He pointed out that airline's designated terminal T5 had posted an increase of earnings by 5.8 percent in Q3 2024 than in the same period of last year. The company was established in 2004 and was enlisted in Boursa Kuwait in 2008, focusing on low-budget flights.

