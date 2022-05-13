Kuwait-based Kamco Invest, a regional financial powerhouse, has reported a net profit of KD3.6 million ($11.7 million) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, compared to KD1.5 million during Q1 2021, marking an increase of 132.7%.

Total revenue for the period increased by 77.5% to reach KD9.2 million (Q1 2021: KD5.2 million), impacted by the increase in fee and commission income as well as the performance of the Company’s investment portfolio. Fee & commission income increased by 43.4% to reach KD4.8 million, representing 52.5% of total revenue.

During the first quarter, assets under management grew by 10.1% to reach $16 billion as of 31 March 2022, impacted by the performance of portfolios and funds managed on behalf of clients, as well as new money raised during the period. Equity funds and managed portfolios continued to outperform their respective benchmarks. The real estate assets under management grew to $1.5 billion with a total area of 3.35 million sq. ft and an average annual distribution of 7.7% to investors.

The Private Equity team continued to undergo plans to exit legacy assets held by the private equity funds. The team is building transactions pipeline for Private Equity deals, evaluating a healthy pipeline of deal flows as well as working on new initiatives and products. Efforts to raise capital for “The JEDI Fund” continue through marketing initiatives directed to qualified investors in Kuwait following the approval granted by the Capital Market Authority.

The Investment Banking team continued to advise their clients with several transactions in the pipeline expected to close during 2022 across Equity Capital Markets, Debt Capital Markets, and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A). The team managed to complete two M&A transactions on behalf of clients during the second quarter of 2022.

First Securities Brokerage Company, Kamco Invest’s brokerage arm, continued to strengthen its competitive position and attracted new clients through its online trading platforms. The company witnessed an increase of 75% in the trading value on Boursa Kuwait during the quarter in comparison to Q1-2021, with an increase of 78% in commission income generated for the same period.

Total assets during the first quarter increased by 4.3% to reach KD135.5 million, whereas shareholders’ equity increased by 6.8% amounting to KD64.5 million as of 31 March 2022. The Company also enjoys a strong financial position and a “BBB” long-term credit rating and “A3” short-term rating with stable outlook by Capital Intelligence in their latest review in June 2021.

Faisal Mansour Sarkhou, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are pleased with the results achieved as they positively reflect the robustness of our business model and the competitive performance of our products and services, leveraging on the positive sentiments witnessed by regional markets. We managed to grow our assets under management and attract new clients during the quarter, in addition to growing our total revenue, fee income, net profits, and further strengthening our financial position.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).