Arab Finance: Kahira Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Company (CPCI) reported a 46.73% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit after tax for the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, according to the unaudited financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 8th.

The company recorded a net profit after tax of EGP 151.036 million in the nine-month period ended March 31st, compared to a profit of EGP 102.932 million in the same period of FY 2020/2021.

Sales increased by 7.12% YoY to EGP 863.24 million in at the end of March 31st from EGP 805.872 million.

Kahira Pharmaceuticals is an Egypt-based company involved in the manufacture and trade of pharmaceutical products for human and veterinary use.

