MILAN - Italian fashion group OTB aims to list by the beginning of 2025, Chief Executive Officer Ubaldo Minelli told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have been thinking about going public for a while, it has always been our ambition: we are targeting a timing between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025," CEO Ubaldo Minelli said.

He added that the first group's sustainability report was one of the steps the group had taken in view of an initial public offering (IPO).

The company, which is controlled by Renzo Rosso, owns Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni, Viktor&Rolf and Diesel brands. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)



Reuters