UAE residents and investors can buy shares of a number of government and semi-government entities that have been listed on local bourses.

In the coming months, more public sector companies’ shares will be sold to residents and investors.

Since government entities enjoy sovereign backing, retail investors tend to have more trust and confidence in such companies.

Dubai government announced that it will launch initial public offerings (IPOs) of 10 entities and list them on the Dubai Financial Market to improve liquidity. While 13 entities – both public and private – are expected to list their shares on the Abu Dhabi bourse.

Below is the list of government-backed entities which UAE residents and investors can buy shares of now and in the near future: