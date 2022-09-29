ABU DHABI - International Securities, an Abu Dhabi-based securities brokerage firm, and a subsidiary of the International Holding Company, has launched a new global trading and digital onboarding platform for local and international investors.

The new digital platform will enable investors from all corners of the world to generate national investor number (NIN) and gain access to securities listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

As a result of this innovative platform, customers can open a brokerage account with International Securities, and transact freely from anywhere in the world. By digitising this process, both local and international customers will benefit from the digitally-enabled experience, and can participate in upcoming IPOs across both ADX and DFM.

Ayman Hamed, CEO of International Securities, said, "We aim to attract more international investors to the UAE and support the UAE's increasingly vibrant and mature capital market ecosystem. With this new platform, both our local and international customers will benefit from a seamless digital experience, with freedom to transact from anywhere in the world. They will also be able to register their interest for any upcoming IPOs in the UAE, which is in high demand amongst international investors.

"By expanding our customer base beyond our borders, we expect to increase participation of international investors on both the ADX and DFM, and support their growth plans."

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADX, stated, "We welcome this new global trading and digital onboarding platform, which aligns with our strategy of enhancing liquidity, increasing trading activity, and attracting more international investors. We continue to deepen our market capabilities and appeal while attracting more foreign investment into Abu Dhabi."

Net foreign investment on ADX increased by 136% during the first half of the year, reaching AED12 billion, which is a testament to the strong international and institutional interest in our growing and dynamic exchange, he added.