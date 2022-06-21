PARIS/SINGAPORE - Chicago wheat fell on Tuesday to its lowest since early April, as early harvesting in U.S. and European grain belts created supply pressure and turned attention away from war disruption to Black Sea exports.

Corn and soybeans also slipped, giving back some of their recent gains, as macro-economic worries and weather forecasts calling for easing heat and improved rain chances weighed on prices.

The U.S. market resumes trading after a closure on Monday to mark the Juneteenth holiday. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.5% at $10.29 a bushel by 1105 GMT. It earlier dropped to its lowest since April 4 at $10.04 but held above the psychological $10 threshold.

"The start of the wheat harvest in the U.S. and Europe is generating additional price pressure," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. "Consequently, less attention is being paid – at least temporarily – to the outage in Ukrainian wheat exports."

Hot weather in the central United States has aided the start of winter wheat harvesting this month while in France, the European Union's top producer, traders said the wheat harvest was under way in the southwest after a heatwave accelerated the maturing of the crop.

However, some traders and analysts expect price pressure from incoming northern hemisphere harvests to be shortlived, with the closure of Ukraine's Black Sea ports curtailing international supply and importers expected to step up purchases after baulking at high prices in recent months.

Algeria is holding a wheat importer tender on Tuesday, while North African neighbour Tunisia will seek wheat and barley in a tender on Wednesday, according to traders.

CBOT corn was down 1.4% at $7.73-1/2 a bushel while soybeans gave up 0.9% to $16.86-3/4 a bushel. Corn was retreating from a one-month peak touched on Friday, while soybeans are moving away from a near-record high struck on June 9. Hot, dry weather last week in the U.S. Midwest raised early concern about corn and soybean yield prospects. But latest forecasts pointed to cooler temperatures from this week and widespread rain at the end of June.

Market participants will get an update on U.S. crops from a weekly government report after Tuesday's market close. Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to June 14, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Bernadette Baum)