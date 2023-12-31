Golden Pyramids Plaza posted consolidated net profits after tax worth $13.60 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, an annual plunge from $31.14 million, including minority interest.

Revenues stood at $76.43 million as of 30 September 2023, down year-on-year (YoY) from $88.26 million, according to the consolidated financial results.

Total assets reached $1.67 billion in 9M-23, lower than $1.73 billion at the end of September 2022.

Standalone Business

Golden Pyramids Plaza registered standalone net profits after tax valued at $18.44 million during the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2023, versus $40.45 million in 9M-22.

Non-consolidated and diluted earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to $0.01 in 9M-23 from $0.05 in the year-ago period, while the revenues shrank to $65.73 million from $86.42 million.

In the first half (H1) of 2023, the EGX-listed firm logged YoY lower standalone net profits at $12.04 million, compared to $31.79 million.

