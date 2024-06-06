Giza General Contracting and Real Estate Investment Company (GGCC) registered a 32.65% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit excluding minority interest during the first three months of 2024, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on June 6th.

The company recorded a consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company of EGP 15.631 million in the three-month period ended March 31st, compared to EGP 23.208 million in the same period of 2023.

Consolidated operating revenues grew to EGP 201.794 billion in the period from January 1st to March 31st from EGP 286.678 million in the same period a year earlier.

As per the standalone financial statement, the company recorded a net profit after tax of EGP 18.189 million in the January-March period, down from EGP 24.903 million in the same period last year.

Giza General Contracting is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the construction and engineering industries sector.

The company is primarily involved in general contracting activities, such as operations, manufacturing, and trade in industry-related activities.

