Yen soars, Nikkei slides as rate hikes loom over Japan
Beyond Japan MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex Japan rose 0.5% and Treasuries sold slightly
US Stocks: Nasdaq ends sharply higher as Alphabet and AMD fuel AI surge
Investors cheer Alphabet's new AI model
Yen rallies on hints of BOJ policy shift
Markets took those comments as the clearest sign yet that the BOJ could soon phase out its ultra-loose monetary policy
Gold set for first weekly drop in four; US jobs data in focus
Spot gold edged up 0.2% to $2,032.36 per ounce
Oil prices head for weekly decline on signs of weakened Asian demand
Brent, WTI on track to fall about 6% for the week
Binance's former chief has to stay in US until February sentencing -filing
Last month, Binance Holdings agreed to pay over $4.3 billion and pleaded guilty to breaking U.S. anti-money laundering and sanctions laws
