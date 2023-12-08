Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Yen soars, Nikkei slides as rate hikes loom over Japan

Beyond Japan MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex Japan rose 0.5% and Treasuries sold slightly

US Stocks: Nasdaq ends sharply higher as Alphabet and AMD fuel AI surge

Investors cheer Alphabet's new AI model

Yen rallies on hints of BOJ policy shift

Markets took those comments as the clearest sign yet that the BOJ could soon phase out its ultra-loose monetary policy

Gold set for first weekly drop in four; US jobs data in focus

Spot gold edged up 0.2% to $2,032.36 per ounce

Oil prices head for weekly decline on signs of weakened Asian demand

Brent, WTI on track to fall about 6% for the week

Binance's former chief has to stay in US until February sentencing -filing

Last month, Binance Holdings agreed to pay over $4.3 billion and pleaded guilty to breaking U.S. anti-money laundering and sanctions laws

