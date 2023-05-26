PHOTO
Stocks limp toward U.S. debt denouement; Japan sparkles
Japan's Nikkei eyes seven-week winning streak
US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher as Nvidia sparks rush for AI stocks
Heavyweight AI players, Microsoft, Alphabet rise
Dollar eyes third weekly gain on higher US rate expectations
The U.S. dollar index edged 0.05% lower to 104.18
Oil steady as markets await clarity on OPEC's next policy move
Brent crude slipped 4 cents to $76.22 a barrel
Gold faces third weekly drop on dollar strength, US debt deal hopes
Spot gold was flat at $1,939.18 per ounce
EU watchdog calls for curbing leverage in crypto trading
"Systemic risks could arise quickly and suddenly," the ESRB said in a report
