Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Nikkei hits record high on Wall Street bounce, other Asian markets subdued

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan

Dollar steady as traders ponder Fed rate cut bets; yen shaky at 150/dlr

Bitcoin's blistering rally took a breather and was last at $61,622

Gold eyes second weekly gain on gradually easing US inflation

Spot gold was steady at $2,043.98 per ounce

Oil prices rise as Gaza deaths complicate ceasefire talks

Brent futures for April delivery rose 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $82.20 a barrel

BofA's Merrill, Wells Fargo offering spot bitcoin ETFs to clients

This comes on the heels of the Securities and Exchange Commission's landmark approval of such investment vehicles in January

US Stocks: S&P, Nasdaq end at records as inflation data supports rate cut view

January PCE in line with expectations

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon