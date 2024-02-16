PHOTO
Nikkei charges toward all-time high, dollar under pressure
The index is up 4.8% for the week, the third straight week of gains
Dollar steady as traders weigh economic data, yen fragile
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major rivals, was up 0.09%
Gold heads for second weekly dip as traders reassess US rate bets
Spot gold was flat at $2,003.95 per ounce, as of 0222 GMT, but has lost nearly 1% for the week so far
US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher as retail sales slump feeds hopes for rate cuts
Cisco to cut over 4,000 jobs, lowers annual revenue forecast
Oil prices roughly flat as unclear demand scenario weighed
Brent crude futures dropped 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $82.75 a barrel
Crypto exchange Coinbase posts first profit in two years on robust trading
Investor enthusiasm for crypto was rekindled in recent months
