Asian stocks surge ahead of BOJ policy decision
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.94% higher
US Stocks: Wall St rallies as earnings season boost offsets economy worries
Eli Lilly up on annual profit forecast raise
Dollar headed for monthly loss; yen steady ahead of BOJ decision
Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index last stood at 101.45 and was headed for a monthly loss of more than 1%
Gold heads for small weekly rise on muted dollar
Spot gold was little changed at $1,986.71 per ounce
Oil set for second weekly drop as recession fears, rates cloud outlook
Brent crude futures for June were trading at $78.53 a barrel
US court orders South African firm's CEO to pay $3.4bln for bitcoin fraud
The CFTC charged Steynberg in July
