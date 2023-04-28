Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks surge ahead of BOJ policy decision

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.94% higher

US Stocks: Wall St rallies as earnings season boost offsets economy worries

Eli Lilly up on annual profit forecast raise

Dollar headed for monthly loss; yen steady ahead of BOJ decision

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index last stood at 101.45 and was headed for a monthly loss of more than 1%

Gold heads for small weekly rise on muted dollar

Spot gold was little changed at $1,986.71 per ounce

Oil set for second weekly drop as recession fears, rates cloud outlook

Brent crude futures for June were trading at $78.53 a barrel

US court orders South African firm's CEO to pay $3.4bln for bitcoin fraud

The CFTC charged Steynberg in July

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon