Asian stocks slide as hawkish Powell comments weigh

The Fed is "committed to ... monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2% over time," Powell said

Dollar eyes best week against yen in three months; cryptos leap

The dollar stood near a one-year high at 151.38 yen on Friday

Oil set for third weekly decline as Middle East conflict concerns ebb

Brent crude futures for January were flat at $80.01 a barrel

Gold set for worst week in over a month on higher dollar and yields

Spot gold was little changed at $1,959.74 per ounce

US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq snap winning streaks after Powell, Treasury auction

Arm falls on weak quarterly forecast

Crypto lender Celsius Network cleared to exit bankruptcy

The crypto lender is working to implement the plan and is expected to emerge from Chapter 11 in early 2024

