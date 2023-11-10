PHOTO
Asian stocks slide as hawkish Powell comments weigh
The Fed is "committed to ... monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2% over time," Powell said
Dollar eyes best week against yen in three months; cryptos leap
The dollar stood near a one-year high at 151.38 yen on Friday
Oil set for third weekly decline as Middle East conflict concerns ebb
Brent crude futures for January were flat at $80.01 a barrel
Gold set for worst week in over a month on higher dollar and yields
Spot gold was little changed at $1,959.74 per ounce
US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq snap winning streaks after Powell, Treasury auction
Arm falls on weak quarterly forecast
Crypto lender Celsius Network cleared to exit bankruptcy
The crypto lender is working to implement the plan and is expected to emerge from Chapter 11 in early 2024
