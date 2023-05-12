PHOTO
Asian shares tentative on global growth concerns, Japan surges
Nikkei rises 0.8% to highest in 1-1/2 years on Nissan, Honda
Dollar keeps gains as traders bet Fed headed for a pause
The dollar index eased 0.059% to 102.02, not far from the 102.15 it touched overnight
Oil prices recover on short-covering, U.S. debt ceiling fears weigh
Brent crude futures rose by 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.34 a barrel
Gold prices steady as traders assess US economic data
Spot gold held its ground at $2,016.86 per ounce
Dow, S&P 500 fall with Disney; PacWest leads regional banks lower
PacWest reports deposits fell 9.5% last week
Binance.US explores ways to cut founder Zhao's majority stake - report
Zhao has been trying to sell at least some of his stake since last summer
