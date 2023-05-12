Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asian shares tentative on global growth concerns, Japan surges

Nikkei rises 0.8% to highest in 1-1/2 years on Nissan, Honda

Dollar keeps gains as traders bet Fed headed for a pause

The dollar index eased 0.059% to 102.02, not far from the 102.15 it touched overnight

Oil prices recover on short-covering, U.S. debt ceiling fears weigh

Brent crude futures rose by 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.34 a barrel

Gold prices steady as traders assess US economic data

Spot gold held its ground at $2,016.86 per ounce

Dow, S&P 500 fall with Disney; PacWest leads regional banks lower

PacWest reports deposits fell 9.5% last week

Binance.US explores ways to cut founder Zhao's majority stake - report

Zhao has been trying to sell at least some of his stake since last summer

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon