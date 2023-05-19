Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asian shares mixed as China growth worries crimp U.S. debt ceiling optimism

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.20%

US Stocks: Growing debt ceiling deal hopes send stocks higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.14 points

Oil prices fall on strong dollar, sticky inflation

Brent futures were down 2 cents at $75.84 a barrel

Dollar buoyed by hawkish Fed expectations as debt deal eyed

The greenback was eyeing a weekly gain of nearly 2% against the Japanese currency

Gold set for biggest weekly fall since Feb on US debt deal hopes

Spot gold was flat at $1,958.29 per ounce

FTX seeks to claw back over $240mln from Embed acquisition

FTX alleged that Bankman-Fried and other FTX insiders misappropriated company funds to acquire stakes in Embed as part of the transaction

