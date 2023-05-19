PHOTO
Asian shares mixed as China growth worries crimp U.S. debt ceiling optimism
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.20%
US Stocks: Growing debt ceiling deal hopes send stocks higher
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.14 points
Oil prices fall on strong dollar, sticky inflation
Brent futures were down 2 cents at $75.84 a barrel
Dollar buoyed by hawkish Fed expectations as debt deal eyed
The greenback was eyeing a weekly gain of nearly 2% against the Japanese currency
Gold set for biggest weekly fall since Feb on US debt deal hopes
Spot gold was flat at $1,958.29 per ounce
FTX seeks to claw back over $240mln from Embed acquisition
FTX alleged that Bankman-Fried and other FTX insiders misappropriated company funds to acquire stakes in Embed as part of the transaction
