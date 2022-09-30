PHOTO
Asian shares head for worst month since pandemic started
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was largely flat on Friday
Oil steadies on prospect of OPEC+ output cut, weaker dollar
Brent crude futures for November, which expire on Friday, inched up 2 cents to $88.51 a barrel
Sterling and euro recover; ECB likely to be aggressive after high German
CPI
The British pound touched $1.1222 early in the Asian session
Gold edges higher on softer dollar; set to fall for sixth straight month
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,663.79 per ounce
