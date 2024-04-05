Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia stocks stumble on risk-off mood; oil prices climb

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5%

Dollar steady ahead of jobs data; yen hits two-week high

The euro was flat at $1.0835, while sterling was last trading at $1.26405

Oil prices bound for second weekly gain on geopolitical tension, supply concerns

Brent crude climbed 49 cents, or 0.5%, to $91.14 a barrel

Gold takes breather after record run ahead of US jobs data

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,284.84 per ounce

US Stocks: Wall St sells off ahead of jobs report, investors digest Fed comments

All of the major S&P 500 sectors fell on the day, led by a 1.7% drop in technology, while defense-related shares like Lockheed Martin gained

Detained Binance executive in court on Nigerian tax, money laundry charges

Binance and two of its executives Tigran Gambaryan have been charged with four counts of tax evasion and with laundering over $35mln

