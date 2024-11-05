KUWAIT CITY: In recent trading activity on Boursa Kuwait, a dominant selling trend was observed among foreign individuals, who recorded net individual sales of approximately 5.2 million dinars. Their total purchases reached about 282.7 million dinars, compared to sales of 288 million dinars. Similarly, foreign investment funds experienced net sales of around 1.1 million dinars, following purchases of 5.4 million dinars and sales amounting to 6.6 million dinars. Data from the Boursa Kuwait indicates that Kuwaiti investors also faced selling pressure, with net sales reaching about 84.8 million dinars. This was largely attributed to Kuwaiti individuals, who recorded net sales of 107.3 million dinars over the first ten months of 2024. Institutional and corporate purchases amounted to 27.8 million dinars, while investment funds recorded net purchases of 2.5 million dinars.

The Gulf investors similarly reported net sales of about 89.2 million dinars during the same period. This was largely driven by increased sales from institutions and companies, totaling 93.7 million dinars, compared to net purchases of 1.5 million dinars by investment funds. The Gulf individuals managed to make net purchases of Kuwaiti stocks worth 2.8 million dinars, with total purchases of approximately 20.4 million dinars against 68.2 million dinars in sales. Overall, the transactions within Boursa Kuwait for the first ten months of 2024 revealed significant net purchase activity from institutions, companies and investment funds, amounting to 114.65 million dinars and 2.90 million dinars, respectively.

Notably, institutions and companies dominated trading activity, capturing more than half of the total transactions, while investment funds were the least active category. In daily trading results, Boursa Kuwait concluded Monday’s trading session with a mixed performance across its indices. The general index fell by 7.42 points, or 0.10%, closing at 7,124.10 points. Trading activity was robust, with a total of 281.6 million shares exchanged through 15,055 cash transactions, amounting to KD 50.4 million (approximately USD 153.7 million). The main market index experienced a decline of 37.36 points, or 0.58%, finishing at 6,439.85 points.

This segment saw the trading of 185.4 million shares through 8,963 transactions valued at KD 23.7 million (USD 72.2 million). In contrast, the premier market index edged up slightly by 0.16 points to reach 7,649.45 points, with 96.2 million shares traded across 6,092 transactions worth KD 26.7 million (USD 81.4 million). Meanwhile, the Main 50 index dropped by 45.68 points, or 0.72%, closing at 6,326 points after trading 106 million shares through 4,730 transactions valued at KD 14.3 million (about USD 43.6 million).



