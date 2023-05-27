The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) remained under bearish spell this week which otherwise saw the country’s sovereign wealth fund commit QR1bn to improve liquidity in the bourse.

The foreign institutions were increasingly net profit takers as the 20-stock Qatar Index lost 1.77% or 185 points this week which saw HE the Qatar Central Bank governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohamed bin Saoud al-Thani categorically view that there was no need to change the existing fixed exchange rate parity with the dollar.

The domestic institutions were also increasingly net sellers in the main market this week which saw Al Mahhar announce its plans to get listed on the venture market of the QSE in the first week of June.

Movers were however seen outnumbering shakers in the main bourse this week which saw Investment Promotion Agency Qatar say that Doha has a strong pipeline of foreign direct investment projects.

The Islamic equities were seen declining slower than the other indices this week which saw the Economic Intelligence Unit aver that Qatar's banking sector risk is among the lowest in the Middle East.

The banking and industrials counters witnessed higher than average selling pressure this week which featured a Kamco Invest study that found Qatar's inflation to average 3% this, lower than 9.9% in the Arab world.

The Arab institutions were seen net profit takers, albeit at lower levels, this week this week which saw Qatar Islamic Bank’s pact with Barwa for QR3bn financing.

The Gulf funds’ substantially weakened net buying had its dampening influence in the main market this week which saw HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi highlight huge demand for gas from its North Field.

However, the local retail investors were increasingly net buyers this week which saw a total of 4.28mn Masraf Al Rayan-sponsored exchange-traded fund QATR worth QR10.09mn trade across 198 deals.

The Arab retail investors were seen bullish this week which saw as many as 0.01mn Doha Bank-sponsored exchange-traded fund QETF valued at QR0.05mn change hands across 10 transactions.

Market capitalisation was seen eroding QR6.52bn or 1.04% to QR622.08bn on the back of mid and small cap segments this week which saw the consumer goods, realty and industrials sectors together constitute about 74% of the total trade volume in the main market.

The Total Return Index shrank 1.77%, the All Share Index by 1.46%, and the All Islamic Index by 1.06% this week, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The banks and financial services sector index tanked 2.46% and industrials 1.79%; while real estate shot up 1.89%, insurance (1.35%), transport (0.66%), consumer goods (0.15%) and telecom (0.05%) this week which saw no trading of treasury bills.

Major losers in the main market included Gulf International Services, Qatar Islamic Bank, Medicare Group, Doha Insurance, Barwa, QNB, Masraf Al Rayan, Lesha Bank, Qatar Oman Investment, Industries Qatar, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Qamco, and Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance.

Nevertheless, Widam Food, Dlala, Mazaya Qatar, Salam International Investment, Qatari German Medical Devices, Dukhan Bank, Baladna, Aamal Company, Estithmar Holding, QLM, Beema, United Development Company and Ezdan were among the gainers. In the venture market, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares depreciate in value this week.

The foreign institutions’ net selling increased substantially to QR179.65mn compared to QR115.03mn the week ended May 18.

The domestic funds’ net selling strengthened significantly to QR63.12mn against QR23.07mn the previous week.

The Arab institutions turned net profit takers to the tune of QR0.01mn compared with no major net exposure a week ago.

The Gulf institutions’ net buying declined markedly to QR142.72mn against QR205.52mn the week ended May 18.

However, Qatari individuals were net buyers to the extent of QR78.19mn compared with net sellers of QR43.63mn the previous week.

The Arab retail investors were net buyers to the tune of QR16.39mn against net sellers of QR19.66mn a week ago.

The foreign individuals turned net buyers to the extent of QR4.65mn compared with net profit takers of QR2.3mn the week ended May 18.

The Gulf individuals were net buyers to the tune of QR0.82mn against net sellers of QR1.84mn the previous week.

The main market witnessed a 59% expansion in trade volumes to 1.75mn shares and 18% in value to QR3.67bn but on 1% decline in deals to 108,056.

