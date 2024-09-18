Europe's main stock markets largely steadied at the start of trading Wednesday, with all eyes on the size of an expected interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve.

London's FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2 percent to 8,293.71 points after official data showed British annual inflation steadied in August, increasing the chances of the Bank of England keeping borrowing costs unchanged in an update due Thursday according to analysts.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index was flat at 7,485.52 points and Frankfurt's DAX edged up 0.1 percent to 18,736.21 as investors waited on the Fed decision Wednesday.