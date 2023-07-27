European stock markets rose in early trading Thursday awaiting an interest-rate decision from the European Central Bank.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index grew 0.2 percent to 16,158.52 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6 percent to 7,360.39.

European Central Bank policymakers looked set to deliver another interest rate increase Thursday as their fight against eurozone inflation reaches the one-year mark with consumer prices still rising fast.

Outside the eurozone, London's FTSE 100 index gained 0.1 percent to 7,685.50 points shortly after the start of trading.