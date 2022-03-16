RIYADH: Emirates NBD has established an end-to-end initial public offering subscription platform for individual investors to support the upcoming IPOs on Dubai’s stock market.



It is part of the Dubai Financial Market’s expansion strategy to reach a capital of $816.7 billion by listing 10 government-owned firms.



Through the platform, prospects can register interest in upcoming offerings, as well as receive key information, such as listing dates and payment options, and may make their payments directly through the website.



“Emirates NBD Group is pleased to support this momentum by taking the lead in expanding the investor base through a fully digital platform that will enhance an individual’s investment journey,” Ahmed Al-Qassim, group head, corporate and institutional banking at Emirates NBD, said.

