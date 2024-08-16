Egyptian Transport and Commercial Services Company (EGYtrans) posted a 364.17% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profits after tax for the first half (H1) of 2024, according to the firm’s financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 15th.

The company has recorded a consolidated net profit after tax of EGP 155.242 million in H1 2024, compared to a net profit after tax of EGP 33.445 million in H1 2023.

Consolidated sales rose to EGP 384.552 million during the January-June period of this year from EGP 179.599 million during the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the company’s standalone net profit after tax increased to EGP 158.528 million in H1 2024 from EGP 38.828 million in the same half of 2023.

EGYtrans is an Egypt-based company engaged in international sea, air, and land transportation services.

The company offers a wide range of services such as import and export, general cargo handling, dry cargo handling, customs clearance, warehousing, packing, and specialized transportation.

