Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee has approved listing an increase of EGP 171.25 million for Memphis Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries, as per a disclosure.

The capital will increase from EGP 56.25 million to EGP 227.5 million distributed over 17.125 million shares at a nominal value of EGP 10 per share.

Memphis is one of the oldest pharmaceutical and chemical companies in the Middle East and has been in the market since 1940.

