CAIRO: Egyptian equities exhibited a significant upward trend across all major indices at today's closing bell.

The total market capitalisation of listed companies increased by approximately EGP44 billion, reaching EGP1.837 trillion. This upswing coincided with robust trading activity, with total market volume reaching roughly EGP8.5 billion.

The benchmark EGX 30 index experienced a gain of 2.44%, closing at 27,062.37 points.

Similarly, the EGX 70 EWI, which tracks the performance of small and mid-sized companies, rose by 2.93% to reach 6,103.3 points.

The EGX 100 EWI, which offers exposure to a diversified basket of stocks, also demonstrated positive momentum, advancing by 2.98% to close at 8,810.84 points.



