Cairo – Sinai Cement swung to consolidated net profits valued at EGP 651.36 million in the first half (H1) of 2024, against net losses of EGP 79.72 million in H1-23.

Net sales enlarged to EGP 2.68 billion in January-June 2024 from EGP 2.36 billion a year earlier, according to the financial statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 4.89 in H1-24, against a loss per share of EGP 0.60 in H1-23.

Non-consolidated Results

In the first six months (6M) of 2024, the company turned profitable at EGP 658.62 million as of 30 June 2024, compared to standalone net losses of EGP 72.79 million in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the net sales retreated year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 1.51 billion in H1-24 from EGP 2.36 billion.

In the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024, Sinai Cement logged consolidated net profits valued at EGP 301.11 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

