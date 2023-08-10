Sharm Dreams Company for Tourism Investment (SDTI) posted an 76.4% year-on-year (YoY) drop in losses for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 10th.

The company suffered a net loss after tax of EGP 9.565 million in H1 2023, compared to EGP 40.531 million in H1 2022.

Operating revenues rose to EGP 46.795 million during the first six months of this year from EGP 11.360 million in the same period a year earlier.

Sharm Dreams is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the tourism and entertainment industry.

The company focuses on the construction and operation of hotels, touristic resorts, and villages, as well as commercial complexes and entertainment centers.

