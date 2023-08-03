Cairo – The consolidated net losses of after tax of Remco for Tourism Villages Construction dropped to EGP 235.53 million in 2022 from EGP 455.31 million in 2021, including non-controlling interest.

Revenues hit EGP 225.34 million last year, lower than EGP 922.14 million in the January-December 2021 period, according to the financial results.

Loss per share amounted to EGP 0.95 in 2022, an annual decline from EGP 1.84.

Meanwhile, the total assets increased to EGP 8.46 billion as of 31 December 2022, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 8.19 billion.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, the EGX-listed firm incurred consolidated net losses after tax valued at EGP 117.70 million, down from EGP 334.48 million in 9M-21, including minority interest.

