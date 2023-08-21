Remco Tourism Villages Construction Company (RTVC) logged a consolidated net profit after minority interest of EGP 144.805 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, versus a net loss of EGP 187.855 million in H1 2022, as per the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 21st.

Revenues from units sold dropped to EGP 1.305 million in H1 2023 from EGP 152.972 million in the same period last year.

Established in 1995, RTVC is primarily engaged in operating in tourism and entertainment projects development and construction.

