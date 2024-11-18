Arab Dairy Products Co. (Panda) has reported a 51.29% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated profits attributable to the parent company during the first nine months of 2024, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 18th.

The company’s consolidated profits excluding non-controlling interest rose to EGP 140.318 million from EGP 92.747 million.

Consolidated sales hit EGP 2.161 billion in the nine-month period ended September 30th, from EGP 1.538 million in the same period a year earlier.

As for standalone financials, Panda’s net profits after tax went up to EGP 137.453 million during the January-September period from EGP 92.623 million.

Panda is an Egypt-based company engaged in the dairy industry. The company exports its products to Middle Eastern countries, such as Lebanon, Jordan, Libya, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait.

