Orascom Construction Plc has incurred a consolidated net loss attributable to shareholders of $9.4 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to $66.6 million in net profits during the same period last year, according to the company’s financial income statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 24th.

The company generated revenue of $2.319 billion in the January-September period of 2024, down from $2.365 billion in the same period of 2023.

In terms of standalone financials, the company registered net losses after tax of EGP $22.892 million, versus a net profit of $76.580 million in the year-ago period.

Orascom Construction Plc is a leading engineering and construction contractor based in the UAE, primarily focusing on infrastructure, industrial, and high-end commercial projects in the Middle East, Africa, and the US.

