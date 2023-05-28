The net profits from continuing operations of the Egyptian Satellites Company (NileSat) hit $7.47 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, up from $7.27 million in Q1-22.

Revenues grew to EGP 25.58 million in Q1-23 from EGP 25.04 million as of 31 March 2022, according to the income statements.

During the first three months (3M) of 2023, the basic earnings per share (EPS) amounted to $0.20, higher than $0.19 in the year-ago period.

The total assets reached $636.60 million in Q1-23, compared to $649.88 million as of 31 December 2022.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2022, NileSat posted net profits valued at $30.24 million, a 48.90% year-on-year (YoY) leap from $20.30 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).