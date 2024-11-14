MM Group for Industry and International Trade (MTI) reported a 65.05% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest in the first nine months of 2024 to EGP 782.176 million from EGP 473.907 million, according to a filing on November 15th.

Consolidated net sales grew to EGP 10.781 billion in the nine-month period from EGP 7.991 billion in the same year-ago period.

The firm’s standalone net profits went up to EGP 684.350 million in the nine months to September 30th from EGP 451.189 million in the same period a year earlier.

MTI is a joint stock company that operates in a wide range of businesses, including consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, seamless pipes, and tractors through partnerships with leading global brands including Samsung, Vodafone, Huawei, Range Rover, Jaguar, Maserati, Bentley, Carrier and Bosch.

