Cairo – Misr Beni Suef Cement shifted towards profitability during the financial year 2023, recording a net profit of EGP 369.10 million, compared to a net loss of EGP 145.94 million a year earlier.

Sales surged to EGP 2.03 billion last year from EGP 1.84 billion in 2022, according to annual financial results.

The company recorded earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 4.98 in 2023, versus a loss per share of EGP 2.15 a year earlier.

During the first half (H1) of 2023, Misr Beni Suef Cement logged net profits after tax of EGP 104.85 million, up from EGP 44.63 million in H1-22.

