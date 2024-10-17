Cairo – Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima) logged net profits amounting to EGP 2.53 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, an annual leap of 120% from EGP 1.15 billion.

Revenues decline by 1% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 6.53 billion in FY23/24 from EGP 6.61 billion, according to the audited financial statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased by 32% to EGP 1.27 in FY23-24 from EGP 0.96 a year earlier.

As of 31 March 2024, the standalone net profits after tax of Kima hit EGP 102.28 million, down 90% from EGP 1.01 billion in the year-ago period.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

