Cairo – Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima) is expecting to achieve a net profit of EGP 821.13 million during the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025.

The company aims to generate EGP 6.72 billion in net sales in FY24/25, according to the estimated budget.

The cost of goods sold is anticipated to reach EGP 4.63 billion in the FY that ends on 30 June 2025.

Kima registered net profits after tax of EGP 513.61 million in the first half (H1) of FY23/24, down from EGP 604.44 million.

