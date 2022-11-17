CAIRO - Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH) registered consolidated net profits of EGP 403.40 million during the period from January to September of the year.

This represents a 64.61% annual decrease from EGP 1.14 billion, including minority shareholders’ rights, according to a bourse statement on Thursday.

Revenues totalled EGP 2.80 billion during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, compared to EGP 3.76 billion in the year-ago period.

As for the separate results, the company gained $72.38 million in standalone net profits during 9M-22, up from $25.74 million in 9M-21.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the consolidated net profits of IDH stood at EGP 439.05 million, down 34.20% from EGP 668.21 million in H1-21.

