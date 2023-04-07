Cairo – Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH) achieved net profits worth EGP 526.58 million in 2022, lower than EGP 1.49 billion in 2021, including non-controlling equities.

The earnings per share (EPS) plunged to EGP 0.90 last year from EGP 2.35 in 2021, according to the income statements.

IDH generated revenues of EGP 3.60 billion during the January-December 2022 period, an annual decline from EGP 5.22 billion.

The total assets also decreased to EGP 5.29 billion at the end of December 2022 from EGP 6.23 billion a year earlier.

Standalone Financials

The non-consolidated results of IDH showed higher profit of $71.63 million in 2022, compared to $24.13 million in 2021.

The total assets, meanwhile, decreased to $259.80 million as of 31 December 2022 from $259.86 million in the year-ago period.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2022, IDH reported consolidated net profits of EGP 403.40 million, while the standalone profits reached $72.38 million.

