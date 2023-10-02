Industrial Engineering Company for Construction and Development’s (ICON) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company rose 265.1% year on year (YoY) during fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, reaching EGP 216.322 million, compared to EGP 59.248 million, according to a filing on October 1st.

Sales surged 29.2% YoY to EGP 1.371 billion during the 12-month period ended June 30th, compared to EGP 1.061 million during the same period of last year.

However, standalone results showed net losses after tax of EGP 6.871 million in FY 2022/2023, against net profits of EGP 16.656 million in FY 2021/2022.

ICON is an Egypt-based company engaged in manufacturing and producing several types of steel-sheet-related products.

The company’s products include sandwich steel panels, caravans, guard rails, purlins, pre-fabricated units, corrugated sheets, galvanized tubes and pipes, aluminum windows, and doors.

