Egypt - Industrial Engineering Company for Construction and Development’s (ICON) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company climbed 140.19% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2024 to EGP 519.590 million, versus EGP 216.322 million, according to a filing on August 20th.

Operating revenues surged to EGP 2.794 billion in the six-month period, compared to EGP 1.371 billion during the same period of last year.

However, standalone results showed net losses after tax of EGP 11.115 million in H1 2024, against net profits of EGP 42.706 million in H1 2023.

ICON is an Egypt-based company engaged in manufacturing and producing several types of steel-sheet-related products.

The company’s products include sandwich steel panels, caravans, guard rails, purlins, pre-fabricated units, corrugated sheets, galvanized tubes and pipes, aluminum windows, and doors.

