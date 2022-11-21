Cairo – The board of directors of Ghabbour Auto (GB Auto) approved unanimously to sell 7.50% of the company’s stake in MNT Investment BV at $60 million.

The acquisition value is set to be increased to $71.30 million if certain conditions are met, according to a stock exchange statement on Sunday.

The transaction will reduce GB Auto’s indirect stake in the Dutch firm to 49.50%.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2022, GB Auto achieved consolidated net profits of EGP 1.74 billion, a leap of 40.30% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 1.24 billion, including minority shareholders' rights.

