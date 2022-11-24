Cairo – Egypt Free Shops generated EGP 48.99 million in net profits after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, an increase from EGP 46.80 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The total revenues amounted to EGP 232.84 million in the July-September period of FY22/23 from EGP 237.01 million in the same period in FY21/22, according to a bourse disclosure.

During fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, Egypt Free Shops’ net profits amounted to EGP 167.09 million, a 26.4% jump when compared to EGP 132.20 million a year earlier, including minority shareholders’ rights.

Revenues for the period from July 2021 to June 2022 soared to EGP 838.63 million, compared to EGP 692.01 million in the previous year.

