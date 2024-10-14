Egypt - GB Capital for Financial Investments, the financial arm of GB Corp, has obtained a license from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) for the promotion and underwriting of securities as part of its expansion efforts, according to an emailed press release.

Even though the company is not shifting into a full-fledged investment bank, the new license allows it to offer additional services, including venture capital and the establishment of companies that issue or increase their capital via securities.

"Acquiring the license for the promotion and underwriting of securities is a crucial step in extending our range of services and enhancing our transformation,” Tamer El Emary, CEO of GB Capital, said

“Our objective is to lead market innovation and provide advanced financial solutions that meet the growing demands of our clients,” he added.

