Egypt - The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has honoured the Financial Brokerage Group (FBG) as the best performing brokerage firm in 2022 during the “EGX Awards Ceremony 2023”, which was held on 18 April 2023 at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.

The brokerage sector saw total executions increase by 31% on a quarterly basis to reach $26.5bn in the fourth quarter of 2022, on the back of strong executions in Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

On an annual basis, total operations increased by 11% year on year, largely due to the increase in executions in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, bringing the brokerage sector revenues in 2022 to about EGP 1.8bn, of which about EGP 666m came from the Egyptian market alone.

On the other hand, the FBG acquired a market share of 40.2% in Egypt during 2022, to come in first place.

